Honolulu (KHON2) – Local rock band, 82FIFTY is hosting a benefit concert, in which proceeds will help them get to one of the biggest rock festivals in California.

Named after the zip code of Pearl City, Honolulu local rock band, 82FIFTY has been performing for more than 15 years, and now the band is ready to bring their sound to california, with the help of its fans and Hawaii residents.

“We have a fundraiser concert at the HB Social Club on Friday, August 11th. Proceeds from this fundraiser will help us to get to the ‘California is For Lovers’ festival, one of Californnia’s biggest rock festivals,” says Jessie Campania, Member of 82FIFTY.

Campania says, “In addition to the benefit concert, we are working with the clothing brand ‘In4mation,’ who made fundraiser t-shirts, all proceeds will help get us to California as well.”

To learn more about 82FIFTY and its efforts to make it to the 2023 “California is For Lovers Festival” can do so via the bands official website or social media.

82FIFTY:

Website: www.82fifty.com | Social Media Handles: @82FIFTY