Honolulu (KHON2) – Local musician, Amy Hānaialiʻi will be going on a Christmas Tour along with the release of her new Christmas single.

To celebrate the 25-year milestone of her hit song, “Pālehua” Amy Hānaialiʻi is going on a Christmas tour, making stops on four major Hawaiian islands.

“I am excited to be going on tour this Christmas. I’ll be kicking off the tour on Maui at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center (MAAC), and then I’ll make my way around the state,” says Amy Hānaialiʻi, Musician.

Guests of the “Pālehua Christmas Tour,” will be able to hear her new single “Christmas in Hawaiʻi” live.

To learn more about Hānaialiʻi, and to get tickets to her upcoming Pālehua Christmas Tour can do so via her official website.

Amy Hānaialiʻi:

amyhanaialii.com