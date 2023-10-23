Honolulu (KHON2) – Local musician, Wehilei Ryder releases new music and prepares for upcoming tour, with the guidance of her dad, Wailau Ryder.

Daughter of producer, arranger, and musician, Wailau Ryder is helping his daughter, Wehilei Ryder with her music career.

“I grew up around music. My grandparents and dad are very involved in the local music industry, so it was only fitting that I get involved too,” says Wehilei Ryder, local singer and songwriter.

Since learning from her dad, Wehilei has gone on to win three Na Hoku Hano Hano awards and is set to go on a Japan tour with Josh Tatofi.

Ryder says, “I am super excited to go on tour with Josh. Not only have I learned a lot from my dad, I learn a lot from Josh as well.”

Those wanting to keep up to date with Wehilei and her upcoming projects can do so by following her online via her social media and website.

