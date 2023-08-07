Honolulu (KHON2) – Komakai Jewelry provides its customers with elegant jewelry that can be worn at any occasion or day.

Since 2014, Komakai Jewelry’s mission is to design delicate gemstone and pearl jewelry that customers will cherish and feel beautiful wearing all day and for any occasion.

“Pearl jewelry is making a comeback – a lot of celebrities including Harry Styles and major league athletes have been seen sporting pearl jewelry. In Hawaii, Tahitian Pearls are very popular and have been for a long time. One of the most popular trends right now is mixing semi precious gemstones with pearls. I notice people are looking for unusual and exotic color pearls, not just the traditional dark gray – greens. Pearls are often associated with bridal / formal wear, but people wear pearl jewelry now to elevate their everyday attire” says Chun Chen, Owner of Komakai Jewelry.

According to Chen, Komakai Jewelry focuses on creating elevated, modern accessories that can be worn day or night, casual or formal.

Chen says, “My favorite pieces right now are exotic color Keshi pieces and anything with gemstones and pearls. The hardest piece to make is the Under the Sea long necklace – it takes several hours to sort the pearls and gemstones, string onto silk thread and hand knot.”

