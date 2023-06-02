Honolulu (KHON2) – Maui native, Madame Donut is heating things up on Season 13 of FOX’s MasterChef as one of this years’ contestants.

Owner and baker of Donut Dynamite, Madame Donut is bringing a Hawaii twist to MasterChef as she spreads the Aloha spirit through her recipes.

“This season of MasterChef is going to be so fun. I was able to talk about my love for Hawaii and my family, as they were huge supporters of me and my choice to audition for MasterChef,” says Madame Donut, Owner of Donut Dynamite.

MasterChef United Tastes of America airs Wednesdays on FOX.

Madame Donut:

@TheMadameDonut