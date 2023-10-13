Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair is happening on October 13, 14 and 15 at The Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall, showcasing local designers and businesses.

With over 250 booths in attendance this year, the Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair provides a variety of products that will appeal to all ages, including businesses from neighbor islands.

“We are excited to have Wahine Toa Designs participating in The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair. Nita Pilago is the creative force owner and designer of Wahine Toa Designs. She started this clothing company from her home in Kona and Wahine Toa Designs has been in business for 15 years. Her clothing is printed with original art drawn by Nita, her husband and two sons. The art reflects our environment, our island, the places we love and the things we do. She chooses her colors to complement each skin tone and her sizes are from XXS to 5XL. She has something for everyone. She uses Rayon, Cotton Jersey and Crepe Fabric for her clothing for comfort and easy island wear,” says Raeceen Satele, Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair Representative.

The Hawaii Holiday Craft and Gift Fair will run from Friday, October 13th to Sunday, October 15th at The Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall. Admission is $5.00, but those who visit the events website will receive a discount. Military families and children under 7 years of age are Free.

The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair:

www.HawaiiHolidayFair.com