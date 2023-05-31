Honolulu (KHON2) – Plan Advisors Hawaii will be in attendance at the 2023 Hawaii’s Active Seniors Expo.

Plan Advisors Hawaii is a local agency broker represents multiple Medicare advantage plans on O’ahu, Maui, Kaua’i and Hawai’i Island.

“We provide medicare advantage plans, also known as Part C. It is an “all in one” alternative to original medicare. These bundled plans include Part A, Part B and usually with Part D. This is offered by private companies like Humana, Wellcare, Devoted, UHC, AlohaCare, HMSA, Kaiser. We are contracted with some of these carriers. We help our kupuna to choose the right plan and make sure their PCP and Specialists are in the network, check prescription drugs cost and if it is covered. We also follow up and show them how to maximize and use their additional benefits like dental, vision, gym membership, over the counter, healthy foods, and many more,” says Angie Armas, Plan Advisors Hawaii.

Plan Advisors Hawaii will be at the 2023 Hawaii’s Active Seniors Expo taking place at the Hawaii Convention Center on June 9th and 10th. This year’s expo will be home to a variety of local businesses and exhibitors offering products and services for seniors.

