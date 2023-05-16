Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaiian Telcom is partnering up with local business, Belly Rub Kitchen to provide treats for dogs.

Local business, Belly Rub Kitchen creates and produces single Ingredient Dehydrated Doggie Treats available at Sand Island.

“All of our treats are very popular because our treats are made using only one ingredient. This means that there are no preservatives or additives in any of our treats. We do see a lot of our customers love our 100 % Chicken & our 100% Beef treats. Bring your pets down to our location & we would love to have them sample any of our treats,” says Derek Lee, Owner of Belly Rub Kitchen.

In partnership with Hawaiian Telcom, Belly Rub Kitchen, provides Belly Rub Kitchen with fiber optics at their Sand Island location. Lee says it allows them to run their Point-of-Sale system and provides us with its internet access.

Lee says, “Garrett at Hawaiian Telcom made sure we were taken care of & provided us with what we needed from the very beginning. We would also like to thank KHON2 Living 808 for providing us this opportunity to introduce & showcase some of our products today. Most of all, we want to thank our many supporters & customers who allow us to continue to produce healthy & delicious treats for their pets.”

Belly Rub Kitchen:

Website: www.bellyrubkitchen.com

IG: @belly_rub_kitchen

FB: @bellyrubkitchen

Address: 111 Sand Island Access Road Unit R10,

Honolulu HI 96819

Hawaiian Telcom:

www.HawaiianTel.com

Paid Segment By: Hawaiian Telcom