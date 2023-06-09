Honolulu (KHON2) – Locally owned and operated business, Glorify His Name offers specialty and custom items that represent Hawaiian Culture and Religious beliefs.

For 15 years the message of “Glorify His Name” is to spread Aloha and God’s positive message through creating custom pieces that help share positive messages through t-shirts, hats, accessories and more.

“Each one of my collections are beautifully arranged concepts that combine our Hawaiian values, principals and culture with Biblical scripture. My signature collection is Ho’onani Creation which was created to glorify and praise our Lord. Each generation of my collection intertwines both Hawaiian and English and brings a great message of God’s love, his grace and mercy, along with the words of hope and faith,” says Haunani Borges, Owner of Glorify His Name.

Glorify His Name is located on the Windward side of Oahu within Windward City Shopping Center.

Glorify His Name:

Website: www.glorifyhawaii.com

Address: 45-480 Kaneohe Bay Dr. Kaneohe, Hawaii

96744 USA

Social Media:

IG: @glorify_apparel

FB: Glorify His Name