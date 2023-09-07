Honolulu (KHON2) – For almost 8 years, Beer Lab Hawaii has been providing Hawaii residents and visitors alike with one of a kind beer, brewed and canned in Hawaii.

“We are proud to be working with local companies to bring high-quality local beer to the people of Hawaii. We wanted to keep things local and support other businesses and we are happy that our customers believe in that too,” says Nicolas Wong, Co-Founder of Beer Lab Hawaii.

Located in Waipio, Pearlridge Shopping Center and now on Beretania Street, Wong and his team are excited about this new location.

Wong says, “This is a great location as this is an open air concept. We have room for growth and activities and we hope to do more with this unique space.”

Beer Lab Hawaii:

www.beerlabhi.com

Instagram:

@beerlabhi