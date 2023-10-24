Honolulu (KHON2) – Located in the Queens Marketplace in Waikaloa, Da Big Bags offers suitcases and apparel for your next vacation.

Those looking for the perfect carry-on bag, or in need of a reliable bag for every day use, are welcomed to shop at “Da Big Bags” located in the Queens Marketplace in Waikaloa.

“We are more than just a store; we are a gateway to the beauty, culture, and spirit of the Hawaiian Islands, says Khanittha Gault, Owner and Founder of Da Big Bags.

In addition to bags, Da Big Bags offer a wide-range of other accessories.

Gault says, “We have hats, apparel and more. Everything you need for the perfect vacation or getaway.”

Located in Waikiki’s Beach Resort, Queens’ Marketplace features over 35 charming shops, premier retailers and restaurants including the largest food court on the Kobalt Coast.

Da Big Bags Hawaii:

website: www.dabigbags.com

Address: 69-250 Waikaloa Beach Dr. Waikaloa Village, HI 96738