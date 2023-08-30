Honolulu (KHON2) – Fans of popular local bands are invited to an anniversary celebration with Kawao, B.E.T. and Baba B.

Local musicians Kawao is inviting Hawaii residents to make their way to the Wai Kai event lawn in Ewa Beach, to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

“It’s so hard to choose just one memory from the past 20 years. We traveled so much together and met so many people and fans of our music,” says China, Musician of Kawao.

Fans of Kawao are invited to the “Big Boy Bash” happening on Saturday, September 16th alongside other local musicians celebrating big anniversaries.

“We’re going to be playing a lot of familiar songs at this event, as well as some new music. I think what we are most excited for is sharing the stage with other well-respected artists like B.E.T, and Baba B. Also, getting to celebrate 20 years with our fans is also huge and exciting,” says Walt G. Musician of Kawao.

Those who mention “Living808” will get a discount when purchasing tickets to the upcoming Big Boy Bash.

Big Boy Bash:

Where: Wai Kai Lawn

When: Saturday, September 16th.

Website: www.bigboybashahawaii.com

Kawao

Social Media: @KawaoMusic