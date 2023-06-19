A house-filling favorite in Las Vegas since she opened as one of the hottest tickets in town in June 2000, Rita Rudner is known for her hilarious one-liners. She has sold one and a half million tickets and became the longest-running solo comedy show in the history of Las Vegas, while being named Las Vegas’ “Comedian Of The Year” nine years in a row.

Rita has also written five books. Her bestselling non-fiction titles, Naked Beneath My Clothes Rita Rudner’s Guide to Men and I Still Have It…I Just Can’t Remember Where I Put It, plus the novels Tickled Pink and Turning the Tables. The audio version of Naked Beneath My Clothes received a Grammy nomination.

Rudner is a frequent collaborator with her writer/producer husband of thirty years, Martin Bergman. The couple’s first produced film script was Peter’s Friends. The film, starring Emma Thompson, Hugh Laurie, Kenneth Branagh, Imelda Staunton, Stephen Fry, and Rita, won the Evening Standard Peter Sellers Award for Best British Film and was nominated for the Goya Award for Best European Film of 1994. The script was nominated for a WGA Best Screenplay Award and Rita won Best Supporting Actress at the American Comedy Awards.

Recently Rita was on an episode of Magnum PI and is returning to Oahu for two shows on June 25th. For more information or to get your tickets for either 5pm or 7:30pm, visit online at bluenotehawaii.com Plus you can check the calendar for a full lineup of entertainment coming to Blue Note Hawaiʻi.