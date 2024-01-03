Honolulu (KHON2) – Zia’s Caffe mixes both local favorite dishes with traditional Italian cuisine.

Located on the windward side of Oahu, family run restaurant Zia’s Caffe serves Italian dishes with fresh local ingredients for twenty years. Mikey went to restaurant to learn how to make their signature loco moco risotto.

“We love the community here in Kaneohe, we’ve gotten to know the customers well. The dishes we make are a reflection of the local community, combined with traditional Italian dishes,” says Micah Suderman, Owner of Zia’s Caffe.

Zia’s Caffe is open daily from 11 a.m to 8:30 p.m. and is located at 45-620 Kamehameha Hwy Kaneohe, HI 96744.

Zia’s Caffe:

Website: www.ziashawaii.com