Honolulu (KHON2) – Zerorez solutions offer zero residue on carpets with unique and one-of-a-kind services.

According to the team of Zerorez, Hawaii residents who have “crunchy” carpets, even after having their carpets cleaned is an indication of leftover residue.

“The quick and simple answer is that crunch equals chemical residue. Carpet cleaners love to claim they don’t leave a residue behind after they clean. In fact if you call any of them and ask them up front if they leave residue, I’d bet you that not a single one would say, yes. But after they leave, feel the carpet, if it’s crunchy that means they left chemicals in the carpet,” says Scott Arkon, Zerorez Hawaii.

Those wanting to learn more about Zerorez Hawaii, its products and services can do so via its official website.

Zerorez Hawaii:

www.zerorezhawaii.com