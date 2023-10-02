Honolulu (KHON2) – With the Holidays approaching, Zerorez Hawaii is helping residents clean their carpets and keep it clean.

According to Scott Akron of Zerorez Hawaii, vacuuming is the number one solution to keeping carpets clean.

“With a vaccum, your carpets will not only look better, but they will last longer. We advise everyone to vaccum at least once a week,” says Scott Arkon, ZeroRez Hawaii.

According to Arkon, Zerorez created a Zr Water, a unique cleaning solution that is heated, alkalinized, and ionized. Zr Water is designed to rinse dirt, oils, and grime from your carpet without leaving behind any residue.

