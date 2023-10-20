Honolulu (KHON2) – Alaska Airlines has a history of community involvement, including its support of the Honolulu Pride Parade.

Alaska Airlines has always been committed to fostering inclusivity and celebrating the diverse communities. According to Daniel Chun, Regional Vice President of Alaska Airlines in Hawaiʻi, supporting the Honolulu Pride Parade is a natural extension of this commitment.

“We believe in championing LGBTQ+ rights and ensuring that everyone feels valued and respected. Our involvement with the parade aligns perfectly with our broader values of community engagement, diversity, and creating a welcoming environment for all,” says Daniel Chun, Regional Vice President of Alaska Airlines in Hawaiʻi.

According to Chun, Alaska Airlines envisions its support impacting the LGBTQ+ community in Honolulu and beyond by being a part of LGBTQ+ in the future.

Chun says, “Moving forward, we’re exploring more ways to deepen our commitment, ensuring that our support extends beyond just events and into lasting community partnerships.”

To learn more about Alaska Airlines and its commitment to the LGBTQ+ community, visit its official website and social media.

Website: alaskaair.com

Social Media Handles: @alaskaair