Honolulu (KHON2) – Kay Muaigawa and Dale Tagami Fukushima of Engel and Völkers Honolulu talks Hawaii Kai

Dale Tagami Fukushima, Hawaii Kai resident and Real Estate Advisor at Engel and Völkers Honolulu the rich history and vibrant lifestyle of Hawaii Kai, located on the east side of Oahu.

“Hawaii Kai’s story begins in the 1960s when Henry J. Kaiser transformed the once marshy land into a thriving community. His idea was to create a sustainable neighborhood that would embrace the natural beauty of Oahu’s southeastern coast. Through extensive dredging and planning, Kaiser designed a system of interconnected waterways and the iconic marina, giving birth to what we now know as Hawaii Kai,” says

According to Tagami Fukushima, Hawaii Kai offers an incredible blend of outdoor activities and modern amenities.

Tagami Fukushima says, “The marina and waterways are perfect for boating, fishing, and water sports enthusiasts. Residents can explore scenic hiking trails like Koko Head or the Makapu’u Lighthouse Trail, which offers breathtaking views of the coastline.”

