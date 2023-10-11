If you’re looking for a one-stop shop for all your holiday gift needs, look no further than the Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair, set to take place at The Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall on October 13th, 14th, and 15th.

Sunshine Productions proudly presents this fair, which promises to be a delightful shopping experience for visitors of all ages. With over 250 booths on display, you can embark on your Christmas shopping early and find a wide array of unique and appealing products.

Yasmin Dar showcased some enticing items from their vendors on Living808. Palaka Hawaii offers adorable blouses in a range of colors and features men’s shirts, shorts, bags, and hats, all adorned with the popular Palaka pattern. Hapa Girls Hawaii, meanwhile, boasts an exquisite collection of jewelry and accessories, including necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and hats, making them perfect gifts for the special women in your life.

The fair caters to all age groups, with Toys & Things offering a vast selection of Squishmallows that are not only popular but incredibly soft and huggable. Yolie’s Designs present a delightful alternative to real flowers, with clay-made leis and flowers that last forever, and they look just like the real thing.

For those seeking practical items, Alohi Manao Imports showcases handmade lamps in various colors and prints, as well as reusable shopping bags available at affordable prices.

You can find these fantastic items and more at The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair. Admission is only $5.00 per person, and military families and children under 7 years of age enjoy free entry. Tickets can be purchased at The Blaisdell Box Office on event days. Don’t forget to visit the fair’s website, www.HawaiiHolidayFair.com, to access a $1.00 off admission coupon and gather more information.