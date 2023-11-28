Honolulu (KHON2) – “A Pinch of SALT” is a shopping celebration which will feature an array of unique products and goods from local merchants and artisans found at pop-up locations throughout the center.

Honolulu Pawn Shop launches at SALT at Our Kaka’ako in time for A Pinch of SALT, the biggest retail shopping event of the year at SALT.

“A pinch of SALT is a yearly event with over 40 local businesses that feature locally made products just in time for Christmas shopping. A Pinch of SALT will be held throughout SALT at Our Kaka’ako,” says Kelia Moniz Termini, Owner of Honolulu Pawn Shop.

According to Moniz Termini, the Honolulu Pawn Shop is a modern twist to a “pawn shop,” and is inspired by people and art. Focusing on activations, vintage, collaboration and parties.

Moniz Termini says, “We think that SALT at Our Kaka’ako would be a great place to open our first retail concept because of the unique shopping experience that people will find here and lots unique and like-minded businesses.”

Those wanting to find more information about “A Pinch of SALT,” can do so by visiting its official website.

SALT at Our Kaka’ako

www.saltatkakaako.com

Instagram: @saltourkakaako