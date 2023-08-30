Honolulu (KHON2) – Throughout the Labor Day Weekend, customers can save big at Bloomingdale’s with an extra price reduction, while giving back to a local non-profit.

The Alliance Française of Hawaiʻi is partnering up with Bloomingdale’s with a mission to encourage the study of French language and culture in Hawaiʻi.

“This weekend, customers are encouraged to stop by and experience the best in fashion, food, and Wine. A lot of the proceeds from out special event will go to non profit organizations,” says Blair Boone-Migura, President of Alliance Francaise of Hawaiʻi.

Throughout the Labor Day Weekend, those who shop at Bloomingdale’s will receive an extra 30% off selected reduced merchandise.

Buy Tickets to the French Fashion, Food & Wine Event on the Alliance Française Hawaiʻi website – afhawaii.org

Bloomingdale‘s at Ala Moana:

1450 Ala Moana Blvd.

Honolulu, HI 96814