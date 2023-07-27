Honolulu (KHON2) – The Maui Ocean Center is opening one of its main exhibits to those looking to participate in a unique yoga lesson.

Maui Ocean Center is creating more ways for its guests to connect with its marine life, by opening its doors to yoga participants.

“Our goal is to have our guests feel connected to Hawaiʻi’s marine life, while reconnecting with yourself. Our practices are in front of sharks, rays and schooling fish in our Open Ocean exhibit. It’s a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience our 750,000-gallon exhibit in a tranquil environment,” says Amber Tesoro, Yoga instructor at Maui Ocean Center.

Maui Ocean Center’s yoga classes are open to all skill levels for ages 12 and up. Those looking to attend a yoga class can register on its official website.

Maui Ocean Center Yoga Classes:

https://mauioceancenter.com/aquari-om/