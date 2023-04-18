Honolulu (KHON2) – Expected to be built in Kaka’akao, The Kobayashi Group’s new luxury condo project offers sustainable amenities for future residents.

Designed to reimagine luxury, Alia, the newest luxury condo holds a striking facade and unparalleled living experiences that complement the Kobayashi Group’s commitment to sustainability.

“We collaborated with the distinguished team of architects at WRNS Studios, led by Adam Woltag, to ensure that the building maximizes its use of the natural surroundings. For instance, we strategically pivoted the building on its axis to align it with the prevailing trade winds. This not only passively cools the residence, but it also makes for a more dynamic floor plan. Our thought process in collaboration with other local businesses has resulted in Alia becoming the most sustainable luxury high-rise in Hawai‘i,” says Matt Pakkala, Director of Luxury Projects, Heyer & Associates.

Those looking to learn more about Alia can do so via its official website or in person at its showroom in the Ala Moana Center.

Alia:

www.alia888alamoana.com

Showroom: Ala Moana Blvd #1450, Honolulu, HI 96814

Level 3, in the Ewa Wing