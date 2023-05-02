Honolulu (KHON2) – The Maui Ocean Treasures gift shop at the Maui Ocean Center is protecting Hawaii’s environment with sustainable merchandise.

From a unique art collection to jewelry and eco-friendly products, the Maui Ocean Treasures gift shop offers something for all ages.

“We encourage all of our guests to stop by and shop out sustainable and eco-friendly products that support marine conservation and island sustainability,” says Leona, Store Manager at Maui Ocean Treasures.

Admission is not required to shop at Maui Ocean Treasures, which is open daily from 9 am to 5 pm.

Maui Ocean Center:

Address: 192 Maalaea Rd. Wailuku, HI 96793

Website: www.mauioceancenter.com