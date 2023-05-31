Honolulu (KHON2) – Bloomingdale’s is partnering with Hui Maka’ala for its 52nd Annual Scholarship Fund Luncheon and Fashion Show.

Hui Makaala is a local organization whose goal is to promote social, recreational, and educational activities for youth and young adults of Okinawan ancestry. Its educational scholarship program has awarded hundreds of scholarships since 1947, and is open to anyone that shows an interest in promoting Okinawan Culture and is in a pursuit of higher education.

“For this year’s luncheon we are so excited to Partner up with Bloomingdales to showcase their exclusive brand, Aqua as well as many other exclusive designers. Our Fashion Committee along with Bloomingdale’s is hard at work to make this show second to none,” says Lisa Shishido, Co-chair of Hui Makaala.

The 52nd Annual Scholarship Fund Luncheon and Fashion Show will take place on Sunday, July 30th in the Coral Ballroom at the Hilton Hawaiian Village. Attendees will experience 30 boutique vendors in the hotel foyer, a silent auction, raffle and more. Doors open at 11:00, followed by lunch, Okinawan entertainment, and a fashion show.

Bloomingdale’s at Ala Moana:

Address: 1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814

Hui Makaala:

Website: www.huimakaala.com

Phone: 808-988-1471