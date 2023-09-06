Honolulu (KHON2) – Fans of three popular local bands are invited to an anniversary celebration with Kawao, B.E.T. and Baba B.

For 30 years B.E.T. (Big Every Time), has been performing for fans around the state of Hawaii, and now they are preparing to bring their music to life with a special anniversary performance.

“We are so honored to be part of this anniversary celebration with Kawao and Baba B. We love the energy we receive from the audience when they dance and sing back our songs to us,” says JD, Musician of B.E.T.

A portion of the proceeds made from the anniversary celebration will be given to Ilima-lei Mcfarlene’s Maui donation.

“With everything going on with the aftermath from the Maui wildfires it’s awesome that we can come together to give back any way we can, they will be on our minds throughout the night of the anniversary,” says Pao Musician of B.E.T.

Those who mention “Living808” will get a discount when purchasing tickets to the upcoming Big Boy Bash.

Big Boy Bash:

Where: Wai Kai Lawn

When: Saturday, September 16th.

Website: www.bigboybashahawaii.com

B.E.T. (Big Every Time):

@BET_bigeverytime