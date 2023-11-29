Honolulu (KHON2) – Kāko‘o Ōiwi is inviting origanizations like AES Hawaii to volunteer on-site to help preserve and perpetuate the Hawaiian culture.

AES Hawai’i staff and their families are committed to perpetuating Hawaii’s native culture and preserving the environment through volunteer work.

“We are honored to support Kāko‘o Ōiwi as they produce farm fresh produce for families to enjoy utilizing the traditional methods employed by native Hawaiians centuries ago,” says Sandra Larsen, President of AES Hawaiʻi.

According to Larsen, Kāko‘o Ōiwi demonstrates how native Hawaiians once utilized the land to grow the farm fresh produce needed for their people and community to thrive. Larsen feels volunteering at Kāko‘o Ōiwi is a rewarding educational opportunity for their team, by allowing its members to make a positive impact.

“We are a community nonprofit that relies on organizations like AES Hawai‘i that share our vision for preserving Hawai‘i’s cultural legacy. Kāko‘o Ōiwi has a purpose to sustainably grow farm fresh produce in He‘eia in keeping with our mission to support Hawaiian culture and practices. The effort and time that AES Hawai‘i and its employees have contributed to our cause helps us greatly in growing our native foods and sharing our story about the restoration of these beautiful lands in He‘eia,” says Jonathan Kanekoa Kukea-Shultz, Executive Director of Kāko‘o Ōiwi.

To learn more about AES Hawaiʻi and its effort to protect and preserve the Hawaiian culture and environment, visit its official website.

AES Hawaiʻi:

Website: www.aes-hawaii.com/hawaii

Social Media: @aes_hawaii

Kāko‘o Ōiwi:

Website: www.kakoooiwi.org