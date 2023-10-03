Hawaii residents, get ready to get cash for your valuables! Secured Gold Buyers, the top gold buyer in the state, is holding events at three locations from Wednesday through Saturday this week. Ryan Knott, CEO of Secured Gold Buyers, joined Living808 with all of the details on their buying events!

Ala Moana Hotel

Address: 410 Atkinson Drive, Honolulu Dates: Wednesday to Saturday (4th-7th) Time: 9:00 am to 4:00 pm Features: Free Parking, Free Appraisal, On-site Security

Pearl Country Club

Address: 98-535 Kaonohi St, Aiea Date: Thursday the 5th Time: 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

Embassy Suites

Address: 725 Manawai St, Kapolei Date: Friday the 6th Time: 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

Secured Gold Buyers is renowned for its transparency and fair pricing, and Ryan gave us the insights:

Secured Gold Buyers has changed the game for selling valuables since 2008, offering transparency by displaying item weights and karat values. They have multiple outlets, including a refinery and specialty buyers, ensuring the best prices. They purchase high-end watches, including Rolex, Patek, AP, and Panerai, with a recommendation to sell now as watch prices may remain low. Secured Gold Buyers specializes in buying gold, silver, and platinum jewelry, silverware, coins, bullion, and high-end brand watches.

Don’t miss out on the chance for a free appraisal of your valuables at Secured Gold Buyers. Whether it’s jewelry, coins, or watches, they’re Hawaii’s trusted choice for the best prices in town!

For more information, visit securedgoldbuyers.com