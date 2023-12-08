In a heartwarming collaboration, Atualoa MC Hawaii and The Imperial Hawaii Resort have teamed up to organize a Holiday Toy Drive for the benefit of the Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Coalition of Hawaii. The initiative, running until December 17, 2023, encourages the community to contribute new, unwrapped toys that will bring joy to families in need during the holiday season. Today we were joined by Earl Fernandez, National Advisor of Atualoa MC Hawaii, Bryan Ayakawa, Resort Manager of The Imperial Hawaii Resort, and Sunny Chen, Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Coalition of Hawaii, who shared about the partnership.

Everyone is invited to participate in the toy drive by dropping off toys at The Imperial on Lewers Street in Waikiki or handing them to any Atualoa club member. The Toy Drive will end with a festive event at The Imperial Hawaii Resort on December 17th, 2023, featuring live music from 4:00 to 9:00 pm and a heartwarming presentation of the collected toys to the charity.

At the helm of this charitable effort is Atualoa MC, a motorcycle club established on January 8, 2015, rooted in the values of God and Family first. Earl shared about their commitment to community service, highlighting their involvement in other charitable events, including toy drives with Toys for Tots and food drive events around Thanksgiving.

Bryan shared insights into their partnership with Atualoa, saying that this marks the third year of collaboration. The Imperial encourages timeshare owners, hotel guests, and employees to contribute to the toy drive, with donation boxes available in the lobby for convenient drop-offs. The Resort is located at 205 Lewers Street, where toys will be accepted until the day of the event.

Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Coalition of Hawaii has been serving the community for 30 years, providing essential social and health services, education, and advocacy for pregnant and parenting individuals. The donated toys will accompany Christmas meals and other baby provisions, supporting families in need over the holidays.

For more information, visit imperialofwaikiki.com.