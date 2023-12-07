Honolulu (KHON2) – Tiki’s Grill & Bar invites its guests to enjoy all things Christmas with its annual Christmas bar.

Located in the Twin Fin Hotel, Tiki’s Grill & Bar is bringing back its annual Christmas Bar which will offer a full lunch and dinner menu along with special holiday cocktails.

“This fun speakeasy will have more decorations than the previous year. We encourage everyone to come out, celebrate the Holidays and take lots of pictures,” says Michael Miller, Director of Operations at Tiki’s Grill & Bar.

Tiki’s Grill & Bar at The Twin Fin Hotel:

Address: 2570 Kalakaua Ave. Honolulu, HI 96815

Hours of Operation: 11:00 AM – 12:00 AM Daily