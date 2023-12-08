Honolulu (KHON2) – Sunshine Productions is bringing back The Hawaiʻi Holiday Craft & Gift Fair the weekend of December 8th at The Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. With over 250 booths, Wahine Toa Designs will be one of the featured vendors at this years Hawaiʻi Holiday Craft & Gift Fair.

“Inspired to create garments that make everyone feel beautiful no matter what shape, size, age or color, with a large variety of styles, trends and sizing xxs to 6xl,” says Yasmin Dar, Hawaiʻi Holiday Craft & Gift Fair Representative. Those looking to learn more about The Hawaiʻi Holiday Craft & Gift Fair, can learn more about participating vendors via its official website.

Hours of Operation:December 8th – 2PM to 7PMDecember 9th: 10AM to 6PMDecember 10th: 10AM to 5PM

Hawaiʻi Holiday Craft & Gift Fair:

Web: www.HawaiiHolidayFair.com

Address: 777 Ward Ave, Honolulu, HI 96814