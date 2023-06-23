Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaiʻi residents are invited to the “I Am a Rainbow ʻohana event” hosted by Mark Kanemura and the Hawaiʻi LGBT Legacy Foundation, HHRCC, Spill the Tea Café and HiSaM on Saturday, June 24th at the Hawaiʻi State Art Museum.

Dancer and Author, Mark Kanemura has just launched his new book “I Am A Rainbow,” which encourages the LGBTQIA+ youth to be celebrated and heard.

“My book, I am a Rainbow is illustrated by Richard Merritt and tells the story of my childhood in Hawaiʻi, showcasing and encouraging readers to find safe spaces and feel loved in their community. The book allows them to shine bright and true,” says Mark Kanemura, Author, I am a Rainbow.

Kanemura feels the event on Saturday is a great way to show support to the LGBTQIA+ community and really help young kids here who may not fit in a space that shows them that there is a community out there and there are adults who want to see them thrive in whatever they are called to do.

I Am a Rainbow ʻOhana Event

When: Saturday, June 24th (3PM – 7PM)

Where: Hawaiʻi State Art Museum

250 South Hotel St Second Floor, 250 S Hotel St #5

Honolulu, HI 96813



Mark Kanemura:

@Mkik808