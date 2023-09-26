Honolulu (KHON2) -” Nightmare,” a pop-up bar returns with signature drinks and festive atmosphere.

Those who are 21 and over can look forward to the annual Nightmare Bar coming to Ala Moana the last weekend of September.

“We officially open Friday, September 29th and welcome everyone. Also, costumes are not necessary but encouraged,” says Rick Shibasaki, co-owner of Nightmare Halloween Bar.

Nightmare, a Halloween bar will run until October 31st and is located in the old Shokudo location on Ala Moana.

WEBSITE:

www.NightmareHonolulu.com

ADDRESS:

1450 Ala Moana Blvd Unit 3680

Honolulu, HI 96814

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE: @NightmareHonolulu