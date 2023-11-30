Honolulu (KHON2) – Air Park Karaoke offers state of the art karaoke rooms perfect for families to celebrate this Holiday season.

The karaoke bar, has been opened since 2014, offering 11 private karaoke rooms and a community social lounge, becoming a favorite spot for locals to celebrate with some karaoke fun.

“Recently, we underwent renovation with all of our private rooms getting a makeover including new décor, lighting and an upgrade to our high tech touch screen for singing,” says Kylee Lin, Owner of Air Park.

According to Lin, the goal has always been offering customers fun and still being affordable at the same time.

Lin says, “we have two promotions for the holidays: the Holiday Kamaʻāina Room Special and Our Holiday Drink Specials. For the entire month of December, receive 20% off any room rental Sunday through Thursday when you stay a minimum of 2 hours. Just show us your HI ID to get it.”

Air Park is currently hosting a “Free Room Giveaway.” Followers of Air Park will be able to enter to win exciting prizes to make their holiday season extra special, including a complimentary karaoke room for 20 of their friends. Follow Air Park on social media to enter.

Air Park:

Web: www.airparkakraoke.com

Address: 510 piikoi street 202

Social Media: @airparkkaraoke