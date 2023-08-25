Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaii Speed and Quickness team will be offering a free rugby clinic to help encourage student athletes to be the best they can be.

501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Hawaii Speed and Quickness provide child access to exceptional sports training and mentoring to maximize personal athletic success and healthy living through its clinics. Coached by Pro Rugby player, Nate Augspurger, students athletes under the age of 18 are invited to a free rugby clinic at Laie Park, on Saturday August 26th.

“We welcome kids of all levels of athleticism to come out. The goal of this clinic is to encourage kids to reach their potential through athletics and other recreational endeavors, as well as agility and jumping ability. We make these goals possible by providing the best coaches, facilities and equipment,” says Nate Augspurger, USA Rugby Vice Captain, 2023 Major League Rugby Back of the Year.

Those looking to learn more can do so via the official website of Hawaii Speed and Quickness. Registration will open at 8:30AM withthe clinic to follow at 9AM.