Honolulu (KHON2) – The Home Free 14 Global Crusade: Jesus is Coming Back Tour is making its way to Hawaiʻi on Saturday, September 30th at The Hawaiʻi Convention Center.

This Free event will feature performances from the Katina’s and messages by Global Evangelist, Bishop Jonathan S. Ferriol.

“I’m excited for the people of Hawaiʻi to come out this weekend. It’s going to be a very moving and powerful experience. One of the best parts about preaching and meeting new people, is seeing their attitudes and lives change for the better after the event,” says

Jonathan S. Ferriol, Global Evangelist, Bishop.

Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ:

808-845-2240

www.pmcc4w.org