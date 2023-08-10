Honolulu (KHON2) – Wisteria Lane offers a range of flooring options to assist Hawaii residents with their home renovation needs.

For over 20 years, Hawaii-based flooring company, Wisteria Lane has been working with Hawaii homeowners on their flooring needs. The locally-owned business has showrooms on Oahu, Hawaii Island, Kauai and Maui, where customers can see and touch the products first hand.

“At Wisteria Lane, we do both the manufacturing and the retail side. This means you get higher grade and durable flooring at wholesale pricing ! And here is the best part: We have the flooring inventory in house so you pop into our showroom and walk out the same day with your flooring,” says Jay Rea of Wisteria Lane.

From wood to bamboo, Wisteria Lane offers a variety of flooring options.

Rea says, “Recently, we’ve included engineered wood on stone, which is a real wood with a stone core backing. The stone backing helps prevent water damage so the wood won’t buckle when exposed to water. This is very popular right now because it helps increase the value of the home.”

Those looking to have Wisteria Lane assists with floor renovations or installations, can learn more via its official website

Wisteria Lane Flooring:

www.USFMHI.com