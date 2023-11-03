Honolulu (KHON2) – Alim Shabazz, Adaptive Fitness Coach and Owner of Big Tire Bootcamp, joined us on this Fitness Friday to talk about adaptive fitness coaching.

He discussed unique challenges and rewards do you find in working with athletes and preparing them for events like the Invictus Games. Alim was joined by Garrett Kuwada, a Gold Medal Veteran Adaptive Athlete, who shared about his experiences in the fitness and competition world.

The Koa Veteran Challenge Games are just around the corner, for details visit va.gov/pacific-islands-health-care/events/62570 or forfathersfitness.com/pages/big-tire-outdoor-fitness-bootcamp