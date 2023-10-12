Honolulu (KHON2) – MERV & THE MIRACLES is one of this year’s featured films at the Hawaii International Film Festival, which tells the story of one of Hawaii’s basketball teams.

The Hawaii International Film Festival’s (HIFF) Industry Hub, is a year-round industry track of career development programs for participants to learn and network with international and local industry professionals via panels, masterclasses, and special events.

“Our mission is to build industry opportunities in the State of Hawai‘i that are sustainable locally and provide increased opportunities for API, NHPI and Pasifika communities in spaces of independent film, branded content, unique film crew positions and film criticism and content creation,” says Anderson Le, Artistic Director of HIFF .

One of the featured films at this years’ Hawaii International Film Festival is “MERV AND THE MIRACLES” a sports documentary in the making that recounts the story of the 1982 Chaminade Silverswords who went on to beat the #1 team in the country. This was a major win not only for Chaminade, but for all of Hawaiʻi.

“This event changed college basketball forever and started the Maui Invitational. 40 years later, this legendary game stands the test of time as a singular moment in which Hawai‘i was seen as more than just a tourist destination. Coach Merv Lopes himself (age 90) will be at the hometown heroes panel to recount the historical moment, and we’ll also announce the launch date of our film,” says Christopher Yogi, Director of MERV & THE MIRACLES.

For more information on passes and tickets for screenings at the Hawaii International Film Festival attendees are encouraged to visit its official website.

Hawaii International Film Festival:

www.hiff.org