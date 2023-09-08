Honolulu (KHON2) – The 34th Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival returns with new films directed by artists around the world.

Rainbow Film Festival attendees can now screen the latest film, Golden Delicious at the 34th Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival.

“Golden Delicious is a coming-of-age story, but it’s also a family drama. The film is about family expectations, sexual identity and peer pressure in the digital age. Although we see the anxiety and struggles of Aleks and Jake, who both play on the high school basketball team, the overall tone of the film is uplifting,” says Jason Karman, Director of Golden Delicious.

In addition to the themes and messages being portrayed in the film, Karman is especially proud of the music composition.

Karman says, “Our musical composer is Mary Ancheta, who’s an internationally acclaimed keyboardist and has written for many popular films and TV shows.

I was influenced by a lot of ‘80s films: Flight of the Navigator, Back to the Future, The Breakfast Club, and The Never-ending Story. When I came to Canada from Indonesia, I was blown away by the synth pop soundtrack of many films during that era.”

The Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival (HRFF34)’s in-person screenings start Friday September 8th and run through Sunday at the Doris Duke Theatre.

The Honolulu Rainbow FIlm Festival:

www.hrff.org