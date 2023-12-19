This weekend, KHON2 is set to premiere a one-hour Filipino Christmas special highlighting the Filipino community and their festive traditions. Hosted by Mikey Monis Pasko from Hawai’i will air on Saturday, December 23rd at 7pm on KHON2 and on Christmas Day at 7pm on KHII.

For the past couple of years, the Filipino community has faced challenges and have found difficulty in finding representation on screen. This special was created to reintroduce that cultural representation and educate the younger generation on their culture and their Filipino traditions through Christmas.

Calvin Bagoisan, Production Manager, Ty Sanga, Director and Sarah Hosaka, Producer joined Living808 to share with our viewers how to make a Parol, a traditional Filipino lantern that serves as a symbol of the arrival of Christmas. Calvin shares how you can create your own Parol at home using construction paper and it’s a wonderful way to celebrate the season.

Pasko from Hawai’i will feature four holiday songs, two classic holiday songs and two traditional Filipino songs. This special will take you on a cultural journey showcasing the rich Filipino community and their Christmas traditions, food, and music.

For more information visit paskofromHawaii.com or on social media platforms at PaskoFromHawaii. Don’t miss out on the Filipino festivities and tune in to KHON2 on Saturday, December 23rd at 7pm or on Christmas Day at 7pm on KHII to watch Pasko from Hawaii.