Honolulu (KHON2) – Sunshine Productions is bringing back The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair the weekend of December 8th at The Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

With over 250 booths will provide a variety of products that will appeal to all ages, offering a great opportunity for you to do your Christmas shopping.

“There will be a large variety of gift items and foods at over 250 booths at this upcoming fair. Admission is only $5.00 per person and military families and children under 7 years of age are free. Tickets are available at The Blaisdell Box Office on the days of the event. A $2.00 off Admission Coupon is available on our website, along with more information,” says Yasmin Dar, Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair Representative.

Those looking to learn more about The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair, can learn more about participating vendors via its official website.

Hours of Operation:

December 8th – 2PM to 7PM

December 9th: 10AM to 6PM

December 10th: 10AM to 5PM

Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair:

Web: www.HawaiiHolidayFair.com

Address: 777 Ward Ave, Honolulu, HI 96814