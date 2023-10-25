Honolulu (KHON2) – On Sunday, October 29 from 11am to 2pm, Town Center of Mililani will be having its annual Happy Haunting Halloween event.

With 30 merchants in participation, guests will be able to receive candy who are trick-or-treating at the Town Center of Mililani Participating stores, restaurants and businesses will have a Trick-or-Treat sign on their windows and that’s where parents can guide their children to stop for treats.

“Family members are encouraged to dress up with their Keiki. We will be having a prize wheel, trick-or-treating around the center, Halloween face painting and the Asian Lion Dance team will be handing out candy as well near the Center Court fountain,” says

Shelley Morisaki, Regional General Manager/ Broker-in-Charge, Town Center of Mililani.

In addition to Trick-or-treating, guests are invited to stop by the Surprise and Delight Booth at center stage where they can try this years prize wheel. Keiki are welcome to come and spin the wheel for a chance to win prizes, including $10 gift cards from popular Town Center of Mililani merchant locations, including The Cookie Corner, Jamba Juice, Fun Factory and Starbucks.

For more details and updates about Town Center of Mililani and its events check out its social media and website.

Town Center of Mililani

Website: www.towncenterofmililani.com

Social Media: @TownCenterofMililani

Address: 95-1249 Meheula Parkway, Suite 193 Mililani, HI 96789