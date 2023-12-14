Honolulu (KHON2) – Ballet Hawaii presents The Nutcracker, Set in the 1858 Kingdom of Hawaii at Blaisdell Arena.

Following last year’s performances to a packed house, Ballet Hawaii is once again presenting its unique interpretation of The Nutcracker- Set in the 1858 Kingdom of Hawaii.

“Ballet Hawaii worked with Septime Weber to create this one-of-a-king interpretation of the holiday classic set in a unique time in Hawaii history,” Pamela Taylor Tongg, Artistic Director of Ballet Hawaii.

With the performances taking place at the Blaisdell Arena this year while the Concert Hall is undergoing renovations.

Taylor Tongg, “Our audiences can look forward to animated projections and more special effects in this larger, wider-view venue.”

“Ballet Hawaii presents The Nutcracker, Set in the 1858 Kingdom of Hawaii ” debuts on Saturday, the 16th at 7:30PM and Sunday, the 17th at 2:00PM. Tickets can be purchased at Blaisdell Box Office or other Ticketmaster locations. For more information, visit ballethawaii.org or ticketmaster.com

