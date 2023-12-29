Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaii Pop Con was inspired by Hawaii’s unique cultural blend and the desire to create a gathering place for enthusiasts to share their passions while embracing the aloha spirit. This year, Hawaii’s largest sports, trading cards, and pop culture convention will take place at the Neal Blaisdell Center, January 6th and 7th.

Hawaii Pop Con is an annual event celebrating pop culture. Its goal is to bring fans together for comics, movies, games, and more in the heart of Honolulu.

“Attendees can look forward to an exciting lineup of activities including panel discussions with creators and artists, cosplay contests, gaming tournaments, and exclusive merchandise. We’re also hosting local artists and talents to showcase Hawaii’s unique contribution to pop culture,” says Reece Felix, Owner of Aloha Card Shop.

This year, the Hawaii Pop Con will host comic book artists and writers, as well as voice actors from popular anime and video games. Along with exclusive panels focusing on the storytelling traditions of Hawaii and how they influence modern pop culture. Some notable celebrities include the Pokemon Trading Card Game artist Mitsuhiro Arita, Marvel and DC bronze-age comic book artist Steve Englehart, the Pokemon anime English theme song singer Jason Paige, and the Kaimuki-native responsible for creating “Usagi Yojimbo” legendary artist Stan Sakai.

In addition to the exciting guest lineup, fans also have the option to grade and legitimize their collectables. If you bring trading cards to the convention, you are eligible for on-site submission to be graded. Daniel Brown, owner of Chee Hoo Books, will also be doing on-site autograph authentication at the convention.

Those looking to learn more about this year’s Hawaii Pop Con, can do so via its official website or social media account. Get your tickets now!

Hawaii PopCon:

https://www.hawaiipopcon.com

@hawaiipopcon