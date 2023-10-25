Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaiis largest leadership and career development conference for women is making its way to the Hilton Hawaiian Village, on Friday, October 27th.

Hawaii residents are encouraged to come out to the “2023 Wahine Forum,” where Hawaii’s top female executives, entrepreneurs, up-and-coming leaders and young professionals learn, connect and build professional relationships.

“This really is a great event, not just for entrepreneurs who are starting their business, but even for those who want to expand their network and meet other women professionals,” says Ku’ulani Keohokalole, Owner & Principal Consultant, People Strategies Hawaii.

In addition to entrepreneurs, students of La Pietra will be in attendance.

“We really wanted our girls to get inspired and learn from women who are in leadership roles. This is a great opportunity for them to ask any questions and think about what they would want a career in,” says Jennifer Grems, Head of School, La Pietra Hawaii School for Girls.

To sign up for the 16th annual Wahine Forum, participants can do so via the official website of Hawaii Business.

The 16th Annual Wahine Forum:

Website:www.HawaiiBusiness.com/wahine2023