Honolulu (KHON2) – Local Musician, Jake Shimabukuro is giving back to local students of Maʻemaʻe Elementary School with an upcoming Christmas concert.

Maʻemaʻe Elementary School believes in nurturing its students in all aspects, including music and the arts.

“Music and the arts allow students to express themselves and develop creative skills that help them to innovate and make connections across multiple disciplines. There’s a lot of research that supports the correlation between music and cognitive development and critical thinking,” says Blythe Yoshikane, Artist and Alumni of Ma‘ema‘e.

The faculty and staff of Maʻemaʻe Elementary School is helping its students express themselves with an upcoming concert, featuring local musician Jake Shimabukuro.

Yoshikane says, “Jake began helping me to entertain children ever since I was a college student and A-plus leader at Aliʻiolani Elementary in 1994. We continued our music collaboration when I began my teaching career at Maʻemaʻe Elementary in 1998. Every December with the exception of the year that he was requested to play for the Queen of England, and the COVID years, Jake has graciously given up his valuable time to make Christmas music at Maʻemaʻe an annual tradition.”

To learn more about Maʻemaʻe Elementary School’s upcoming Christmas concert, attendees can visit its official website for information and tickets.

Christmas with Jake and Friends – 25th Anniversary Concert

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/christmas-with-jake-and-friends-25th-anniversary-concert-tickets-718124960087

Ma’e Ma’e Elementary School:

https://maemaeschool.com