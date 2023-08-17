Honolulu (KHON2) – The culinary program at University of Hawaii’s Maui College offers classes for students wanting to pursue career in the food and beverage industry.

University of Hawaii’s Maui College has a mission to teach and prepare its students for a culinary career, by providing them the foundational skills of our profession.

“We teach our students to celebrate the diversity of food and cultures in Hawaii and throughout the world. Our goal is to elevate their culinary knowledge and appreciation of the arts,” says Peter Pa, Chef Instructor at University of Hawaii Maui College.

When enrolled in the culinary program, students are able to earn a Associate of Applied Arts (AAS) degree, Certificate of Achievement (CA) and Certificate of Competence (CO).

“I hope to open my own food and beverage business. By participating in the program, I have been given the proper knowledge to pursue a career in the culinary field. We also learn the different types of cuisine, and how each dish compliments each other,” says McKenna Lickle, Student of University of Hawaii’s Maui Colleges’ Culinary Program.

The kitchen at the University of Hawaii’s Maui College, is also supporting the relief efforts of the Maui wildfires and support of families by creating meals for volunteers.

The Culinary Program at University of Hawaii’s Maui College:

Website: https://maui.hawaii.edu/programs/culn/