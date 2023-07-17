Honolulu (KHON2) – Makapu’u Twilight Concert Series returns to Sea Life Park with award-winning artists.

Fans can experience an award-winning lineup of Hawai‘i’s best performers, including Anuhea, Kalani Pe’a and more as they take the stage, at the Makapu‘u Twilight Concert in Sea Life Park.

“This is a great event to not only celebrate Hawaiian music, but Hawaiian culture. These concerts are a huge hit and we feel so honored to be a part of the show,” says Kumu Shauna Rivera, Ka Huaka’i O Kealohapau’ole.

Those looking to attend this years’ Makapu’u Twilight Concert Series can learn more by logging online to www.sealifeparkhawaii.com.

When:

Saturday, August 5, 2023



Where:

Sea Life Park

41-202 Kalanianaole Highway

Waimanalo, HI 96795