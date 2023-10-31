HONOLULU (KHON2) – In today’s Living Akamai segment, Kay Mukaigawa spoke with Hiromichi Nago, President of EM Hawaii, to discuss the company’s groundbreaking use of Effective Microorganisms® (EM) for environmental solutions. EM, pioneered by Professor Teruo Higa, has gained global recognition, with EM Hawaii promoting its applications in various fields, from farming to health. Kay spoke with her long-time friend about his work.

Nago highlighted the practicality of EM in daily life, particularly through their EM•1® Multi-Use Concentrate, offering versatile household uses and health benefits via probiotic supplements. However, the most intriguing endeavor mentioned was the Genki Balls project aimed at revitalizing the Ala Wai Canal, utilizing EM to reduce pollutants.

The initiative has seen significant success, with community support reducing sludge levels and rejuvenating the canal’s ecosystem. Nago emphasized the need for further involvement, aiming to deploy 300,000 Genki Balls and inviting individuals and companies to contribute or sponsor events.

Kay praised the positive changes in the Ala Wai and encouraged community engagement, urging participation through the Genki Ala Wai website and contact email. Nago also welcomed new sponsors and collaborators, inviting interested parties to join the movement.

